Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate stands aside ahead of investigation into $12,000 Cartier watch spend

Australia Post’s Chief Executive Christine Holgate is standing aside as an investigation is conducted into the organisation’s spending of $12,000 rewarding senior executives with Cartier watches.

Chairman Lucio Di Bartolomeo announced Ms Holgate’s move in a statement on the Australia Post website tonight, saying the “board and management team will fully cooperate with the recently announced investigation to be conducted by shareholder departments”.

“Group CEO and Managing Director Christine Holgate will stand aside during the investigation. During this , Rodney Boys, Chief Financial Officer will be acting in the role,” Mr Di Bartolomeo said.

Christine Holgate, Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Australia Post, during a Senate estimtes hearing at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday 22 October 2020. fedpol Photo: Alex Ellinghausen (Sydney Morning Herald)

Ms Holgate’s position has come under intense scrutiny after it was revealed in a Senate estimates hearing that four $3000 watches were gifted to senior executives.

The $12,000 in watches comes on top of already vast executive packages, political editor Chris Uhlmann reports.

Ms Holgate was paid $2.2 million, including an $831,000 bonus, in 2019. This year, foregoing the bonus, her take-home pay is $1.4 million.

By comparison, the US postmaster general’s wage is $420,000.

Ms Holgate’s 11-strong executive team will be paid $7 million this year.

The organisation also spent $825,000 on plants for its Melbourne HQ over two years.

Today the government acted to remind the company who’s boss as it reacted in fury to the latest extravagance.

“I was appalled, it’s disgraceful, and it’s not on,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in parliament.

Australia Post is now in a world of pain as a spotlight is shone on its executive pay and its other extravagances.

Ms Holgate told the senate inquiry the watches were bought from a Melbourne store in October 2018 and were for people that needed “to be rewarded” for “an inordinate amount of work” they did in setting up personal banking within post office branches.

The watches were a gift from herself, the Chair and the board of Australia Post.

The hearing could not establish which corporate credit card was used to purchase the watches.

The questions are just one line of inquiry into the spending of the organisation, which is a government-owned business with the Australian Government as the only shareholder.

Yesterday it was revealed that Australia Post spent more than $700,000 on indoor plants over two years, prompting concerns that the organisation was spending too freely.

The organisation is preparing to deliver an unprecedented amount of packages this Christmas. (Australia Post)

Financial documents revealed that in the 2018/2019 financial year Australia Post spent $382,604 on plants and greenery across 25 officers, and $378,240 in the 2019-2020 financial year.

This year, the organisation has spent $64,118 to date — taking the total to $824,962.

Despite this, Australia Post is a self-funding business that does not receive government funding and is run by the board of the organisation, not the government.

