Australia on track to open by Christmas, PM says after national Cabinet; No new local cases in NSW, seven in hotel quarantine; Just one new case of COVID-19 in Victoria, no deaths; Australians head home on first repatriation flight

Mr Morrison said an agreement has also been reached on caps for returning Australians trapped overseas during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said next month caps on return travellers will increase to 140 in Western Australia, and 150 in Queensland.

He said there was continued support from South Australia and the ACT.

So far 26,200 returning Australians have registered to return home.

He said of this number, 4100 of those are classed as vulnerable.

“So far 1278 of that vulnerable cohort have come home,” he said.

“And 4591 have otherwise returned out of that cohort of 26,200. So we continue to make good progress towards returning Australians home.