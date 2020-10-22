AT,T Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3 By .com

AT,amp;T Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3
AT,amp;T announced earnings per share of $0.76 on revenue of $42.34B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.77 on revenue of $41.6B.
AT,amp;T shares are down 31% from the beginning of the year, still down 32.70% from its 52 week high of $39.70 set on November 18, 2019. They are under-performing the which is up 6.34% from the start of the year.
AT,amp;T follows other major Services sector earnings this month
AT,amp;T’s report follows an earnings beat by Verizon on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $31.5B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $31.59B.
Netflix had missed expectations on Tuesday with third quarter EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $6.44B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.13 on revenue of $6.39B.
