AT,amp;T Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3



.com – AT,amp;T (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

AT,amp;T announced earnings per share of $0.76 on revenue of $42.34B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.77 on revenue of $41.6B.

AT,amp;T shares are down 31% from the beginning of the year, still down 32.70% from its 52 week high of $39.70 set on November 18, 2019. They are under-performing the which is up 6.34% from the start of the year.

AT,amp;T follows other major Services sector earnings this month

AT,amp;T’s report follows an earnings beat by Verizon on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $31.5B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $31.59B.

Netflix had missed expectations on Tuesday with third quarter EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $6.44B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.13 on revenue of $6.39B.

