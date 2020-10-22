Apple releases watchOS 7.1 beta 4 to developers with two different builds

Following the release of the fourth iOS 14.2 beta yesterday, Apple today released watchOS 7.1 beta 4 for developers. It’s unclear what’s new in watchOS 7.1, so Apple is most likely improving the performance of the Apple Watch operating system in general.

What is interesting in today’s release, however, is that Apple has made two different builds available for the same update. watchOS 7.1 beta 4 is available as 18R5585a and 18R5586a builds.

Apple doesn’t explain why there are two different builds for watchOS 7.1, but the company released watchOS 7.0.3 earlier this week to fix a specific bug in Apple Watch Series 3, so this might be related.

If you’re enrolled in the watchOS public beta program, head to the Watch app on your iPhone > General > Software Update to download and install the latest update.

While watchOS 7.1 beta doesn't seem to have a lot of new features, we did get new emoji, changes to Control Center's AirPlay interface, and more with the iOS 14.2 betas.

