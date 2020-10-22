Anna Wintour Calls It Quits With Husband Shelby Bryan

WENN

The Vogue editor-in-chief is reportedly heading for divorce as she is rumored to have separated from her investor husband Shelby Bryan after more than 20 years together.

Anna Wintour and her husband Shelby Bryan have reportedly called time on their marriage after more than 20 years together.

According to the New York Post’s Page Six gossip column, the Vogue mogul and telecom millionaire Bryan are “done for good” – after sparking rumours of trouble in their relationship due to not being seen together in public for some time.

There was also speculation that Bryan had gone back to his ex-wife Katherine Bryan, but a source told Page Six, “Katherine and Shelby have kids together (and) are friends. That’s all.”

A representative for Wintour declined to comment while a spokesperson for Bryan didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Page Six had previously reported that things began to sour between Wintour and Bryan back in 2013 when it emerged he owed America’s Inland Revenue Service around $1.2 million (£900,000) in back taxes.

Anna Wintour was previously married to psychiatrist David Shaffer. They share two children together.

She started dating Texas-born investor Shelby Bryan in 1999 following her split from Shaffer, prompting rumors that she had an affair with Bryan while she’s still married to Shaffer.

Wintour and Bryan got married in a secret ceremony in 2004. Both never talked about their relationship in interviews.

She once explained why she never bothered to clear up any rumors about her private life, “There are certain things that no one wants to read about in the tabloid press…You know that your friends and your family have one vision, and if the outside world has another, then that’s just something that you just don’t focus on.”

Similarly, Bryan said, “There’s an old-fashioned view that your personal life should be kept private, and that’s my view.”

Even when they were rumored to grow apart amid his alleged tax debt, Bryan still refused to talk about his marriage. He said in 2015, “I obviously have nothing to say about that. There are a lot of rumours about me and probably about Anna Wintour.”