Ammika Harris Shows Fans Her Secret For Having Gorgeous Skin

Ammika Harris made her fans and followers happy when she showed them one secret for her amazing skin. Check out her post below.

‘Saltwater beach hair @kinessentials’ she captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘Please a tutorial for your glowing skin,’ and someone else posted this message: ‘Thankful you’re helping Chris relax all work and no play. It’s about being his peace.❤️’

A commenter posted: ‘Is Chris really still with him? I wish them happiness together,’ and one other follower said: ‘Chris just posted a pic of him at the same spot she @ .. bet you feel stupid now.’

Someone else said: ‘They always make themselves look stupid obsessing over Chris and Ammika personal life lol.’

One other follower posted: ‘“You should be in tropics tannin’ your body, til it gets dark, milk chocolate”’

A fan wrote: ‘Beachy, beachy hon beautiful as always. Enjoy your self hon,’ and one other commenter said: ‘It’s such a pleasure to witness the peace that you two clearly bring each other.’

One commenter said: ‘Enjoy the Beach Beautiful Ammika…You look so Sensational…’

More fans praised Ammika’s gorgeous hair and healthy-looking skin as well.

In other recent news, it’s been revealed today that Ammika simply broke the Internet with this photo.

Ammika Harris shared a jaw-dropping photo on her social media account, which left her fans in awe. She is wearing a tiny swimsuit that leaves very little to the imagination.

Also, Ammika Harris managed to make her fans excited with a new photo that she decided to drop on her social media account. Check out the pic.

Fans told Ammika after seeing this photo that she should definitely consider modeling.

Ammika is living her best life with baby Aeko, and both she and Chris could not be happier after they managed to reunite. Their fans are in awe as well.



