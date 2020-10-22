Amber Rose To Kanye West: Just Leave Me Alone!!

Amber Rose sat down with Adam22 for an interview, where she pleaded with her ex, Kanye West, to leave her alone.

“You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers? I can see if it was a one-night thing and you want to slut-shame me. Okay.”

Amber went on to say that Ye has “bullied” her for ten years.

“He just called me a prostitute at his rally,” she continued. “He called me a prostitute. Ten years later. Just leave me alone. I don’t talk about you. Obviously, it comes up in interviews ’cause it’s a big part of why I’m famous so I try to give good interviews and not shying away from that, but at the same time it’s like, bro. Just leave me alone.”

She hinted that Kanye is still salty that she walked away from him.

“You spend years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry. You shout out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person and then the person decides that this isn’t what they want their life to be. I opted out. I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person.”