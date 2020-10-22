Home Entertainment Amber Rose To Kanye West: Just Leave Me Alone!!

Amber Rose To Kanye West: Just Leave Me Alone!!

Bradley Lamb
Amber Rose sat down with Adam22 for an interview, where she pleaded with her ex, Kanye West, to leave her alone.

“You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers? I can see if it was a one-night thing and you want to slut-shame me. Okay.” 

Amber went on to say that Ye has “bullied” her for ten years.

“He just called me a prostitute at his rally,” she continued. “He called me a prostitute. Ten years later. Just leave me alone. I don’t talk about you. Obviously, it comes up in interviews ’cause it’s a big part of why I’m famous so I try to give good interviews and not shying away from that, but at the same time it’s like, bro. Just leave me alone.” 

