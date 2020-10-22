Home Entertainment Amber Rose: Kanye West & Trump Are Literally The Same Person!!

Amber Rose: Kanye West & Trump Are Literally The Same Person!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

During her recent sitdown with podcaster Adam22, Amber Rose revealed why she thinks Kanye West supports Trump — she thinks they ‘e like twins.

“I don’t personally care what [Kanye] does,” she told the podcaster. “He’s just an ex boyfriend to me, but I could see why he loves Trump. They’re twinsies, they’re literally just the same person. There’s things that Trump says and I’m like, that’s Kanye, that is him…he probably sees himself in Trump and that’s why he supports him. I’m assuming.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©