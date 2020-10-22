All the Times Kim Kardashian Proved She Is a Total Libra

Sharing the wealth.

Through her reality TV career and various business endeavors, Kim has found herself in an incredibly well-off financial place. In true Libra fashion, the KKW Beauty boss has been incredibly giving to loved ones, charity and more.

In 2011, Kim appeared on Piers Morgan Tonight and said that “whatever it is” she earns, she donates 10 percent of it.

And, clearly, Kim’s giving streak has only grown over time. Back in 2018, Kim and Kanye donated $500,000 to California wildfire relief efforts.

Outside of financial donations, Kim has proven herself to be a very thoughtful person. For Kris Jenner‘s birthday in 2019, Kim rented out her childhood home.

“Today we celebrate my mom. Anyone that knows her, knows how sentimental she is,” Kim shared on Instagram. “For her birthday I planned a small lunch, with just her kids and her closest friends of 40+ years. I sent out invites with a location where we all met. When everyone arrived, I told them I had a surprise and this wasn’t where we would be eating. I then gave everyone the REAL invitation and once everyone saw the address for where we would be going tears filled the room.”