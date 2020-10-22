Albany State College Student Beaten & Stripped Naked For Allegedly Stealing!

A student at Albany State University was beaten and stripped naked by other students yesterday, has learned.

The victim was beaten, according to multiple onlookers, after being accused of stealing $1,200 from another student’s dorm room.

HERE IS THE GRAPHIC VIDEO – WARNING

In the video, which has reviewed, a student is seen walking out in the public courtyard completely nude and covered in blood. The student appears to have been stripped naked, beaten, and then forced to walk out in public.

A crowd of other students quickly gather around to watch the young student, as he is publicly humiliated.

