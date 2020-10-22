AFP crackdown on child abuse materials sees 44 charged, 16 children removed

Dozens of Australian men are facing a total of 350 charges amid a huge, nation-wide crackdown on child sex abuse materials.

It follows a year-long investigation by the Australian Federal Police (AFP), after investigators uncovered a cloud storage platform they allege was being used by thousands of offenders to share “abhorrent” child abuse material.

In total, 44 men have been charged with possessing child exploitation material, with some also charged with producing the abusive content.

USB sticks, camera SD cards and other storage devices seized by the AFP in Berwick, Melbourne as part of the crackdown on child abuse materials. (Australian Federal Police)

Law enforcement personnel, hospitality workers and those working in construction and transport are among those charged.

They range in age from 19 to 57-years-old.