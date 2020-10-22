AFL news, Ross Lyon urges Jesse Hogan to ‘get fit, play well’ as contract talk looms

Former Fremantle coach Ross Lyon has urged Jesse Hogan to stay at the Dockers and commit to rediscovering his best form, as his future remains uncertain at the club.

Hogan has struggled both on and off the field since signing a three-year deal with the dockers at the end of 2018.

With only a year left on his contract, there have been question marks over the forward’s future in the game and where he could possibly end up.

But speaking on Nine’s Footy Classified, Lyon assured it would be a huge leap of faith for any club to take a punt on the 25-year-old in his current state as his deal nears its end.

Jesse Hogan of the Fremantle Dockers. (Getty) (Getty)

“A club would have to be really optimistic because it’s in the public record now that Jesse has stepped away over the last 12 to 15 months for wellbeing issues and stepping away from the game,” he said.

“He got back to play, which I thought he would, but you’d have to be an optimistic club and go in eyes wide open to take him on.

“It’s interesting that Fremantle think they could get it done and Jesse thinks he could get another home. We know key forwards, hope springs eternal, but it’s an interesting decision”

Lyon believed the best outcome for Hogan was to buckle down and start proving his worth on the field and prove to the Dockers he has what it takes to lead their forwards into the future.

“He’s got a year to go (on his contract). In my view, he’d be crazy to leave,” Lyon said.

“Back yourself in, deliver and trigger your extension. My understanding if the paper is accurate that he’s got a two-years he could trigger. So get fit, play well, trigger it.”