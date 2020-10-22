A24 Film ‘Bride’ With Scarlett Johansson Coming to Apple TV+

“Bride,” a new movie from Apple and film studio A24, is coming to Apple TV+, reports Deadline. Described as a “genre-bending” film, “Bride” will star Scarlet Johansson.



The plot follows a “brilliant entrepreneur” who creates a woman to be the ideal wife. She rejects her creator and is “forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster.” While on the run, she finds her true identity and the strength to remake herself.

In addition to starring in the film, Johansson will serve as a producer, and the movie will be directed by Sebastián Lelio, known for movies like “Disobedience” and “Gloria.”

Apple and A24 are partnering on other titles including “On the Rocks” with Bill Murray and “The Sky is Everywhere” with Jason Segel. “On the Rocks” is the first A24 film coming to ‌Apple TV‌+ and it is set to launch this Friday.