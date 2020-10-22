2020 NBA Draft to be virtual experience on Nov. 18

Much like this year’s NFL Draft, the 2020 NBA Draft will be unlike any other because of concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Association and ESPN jointly announced on Thursday that the draft held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the ESPN studios in Bristol, Conn., will be a virtual experience for those not in attendance. ESPN, ESPN Radio and the ESPN App will air the draft. Broadcasts start at 7 p.m. ET.

While commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will announce draft selections from the studio, chosen players will conduct interviews virtually from their homes or other safe locations away from large gatherings to prevent any potential spread of the virus.

The health crisis has forced teams and leagues around the world to embrace creativity in various ways since competitions temporarily halted play and other activities in March. For April’s NFL Draft, fans were encouraged to boo league commissioner Roger Goodell from their homes and on videoconference calls that were shown on television broadcasts. Goodell’s wardrobe changes also generated praise or scorn, depending on personal opinions, as he announced picks from his basement.

This year’s NBA Draft was originally scheduled to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Association will announce additional details on draft broadcasts “soon,” per its official release.