YouTube Star Desi Perkins Welcomes First Child: ‘My Whole World’

Congratulations are in order for Desi Perkins, who has officially become a mom! Sharing the happy news with her fans on social media, the beauty blogger shared on Tuesday, October 20 that she gave birth to her first child with her husband Steven Perkins.

She took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her baby sleeping on her chest. The photo didn’t show Desi’s nor her baby’s face, but it offered a look at the newborn’s adorable hand. “My whole world,” so the 33-year-old new mom wrote in the post.

Desi Perkins broke the news of her baby’s arrival on Instagram.

The social media personality announced that she’s expecting a bundle of joy in May, exactly on Mother’s Day. In an Instagram video, her husband could be seen calling out to her in their garden. She revealed a huge baby bump when she turned back to the camera. The happy couple then shared a kiss as Steven affectionately cradled her belly.

“PERKINS PRODUCE! Our best harvest yet,” Desi captioned the clip. “Coming October 2020.” Steven also shared another picture on his own page, featuring them looking at each other lovingly in the garden. “As I type this I am bursting with happiness? We are happy to announce a little Perkins will be joining the family. Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife.”

The couple’s pregnancy journey wasn’t exactly smooth as they have been open about their fertility issue. “Our journey has been beyond difficult, but it’s also been a blessing — a blessing because we knew that sharing our journey could give anyone here thats struggling with infertility a moment to feel that they’re not alone in this,” Desi wrote in the YouTube description of the video of their struggle. “We wanted to provide support and knowledge to whoever needed it. Reading your words through this process have been very endearing, supportive and kind. We could not have asked for better friends.”