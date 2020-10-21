YouTube Star Desi Perkins Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

In 2018, Desi posted a video titled the “Hardest Video I Ever Filmed” in which she shared her experience and looked back at when she suffered a miscarriage years ago.

“If you guys are new to my channel, then you might not know that I talked about having a miscarriage years ago,” she said at the time. “It’s been, I think, four years now since Steven and I had a miscarriage, and it was awful.”

Desi recalled how doctors found a mass tumor that had to be removed through surgery. She also spoke about how she then had to undergo months of tests and how she battled with depression after the miscarriage.

“I know that miscarriages are a very common thing and not a lot of people talk about it,” she shared. “I talked about it on my channel, it was probably the best thing I ever felt like I did for anybody. Because not only did it make me feel less alone, but it made other people feel less alone. And I’ve been struggling with pregnancy since then, and it’s been four years.”