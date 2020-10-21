Your Wednesday Briefing

Britain initiates plans for human challenge trials

Scientists at Imperial College London plan to deliberately infect volunteers with the coronavirus early next year, beginning the world’s first effort to study how vaccinated people respond to being intentionally exposed to the virus and opening up a new, uncertain path to identifying an effective vaccine.

The hotly contested strategy, known as a human challenge trial, could potentially shave crucial in the race to winnow a number of vaccine candidates.

While the method has been used to test vaccines for typhoid, cholera and other diseases, Covid-19 has few widely used treatments and no known cure, putting the scientists in charge of Britain’s study in largely uncharted ethical territory.

Details: The scientists will first administer tiny doses of the virus to small groups of volunteers who have not been vaccinated, followed by tests in which volunteers are given a vaccine and then intentionally exposed to a carefully calibrated dose of the virus.