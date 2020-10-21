Your Thursday Briefing

Trump’s undisclosed bank account in China

President Trump spent a decade unsuccessfully pursuing projects in China, operating an office there during his first run for the presidency and forging a partnership with a major government-controlled company. Now our investigative reporters have found a bank account there in his name.

China is one of only three foreign countries — the others are Britain and Ireland — where Mr. Trump maintains a bank account, according to his tax records, which were obtained by .

The foreign accounts are held under corporate names and the identities of the financial institutions are not clear. A Trump-owned company paid $188, 561 in taxes in China between 2013 and 2015.

History: Mr. Trump has sought a licensing deal in China since as far back as 2006, when he filed trademark applications in Hong Kong and the mainland. Many Chinese government approvals came after he became president. (The president’s daughter Ivanka Trump also won Chinese trademark approvals for her personal business after she joined the White House staff.)