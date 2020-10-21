Young Buck’s Girlfriend Arrested After Firing Gun at Him in Domestic Dispute

Facebook

Lucretia Neil has been taken into police custody after allegedly pointing a gun and pulling the trigger at the former G-Unit member during an argument in Tennessee.

Young Buck and his girlfriend Lucretia Neil got into a big fight Tuesday, October 20 in a home in Tennessee, Texas. Their altercation ended with a visit from law enforcement and Neil was hauled off to jail by the officers.

Rumor has it, Neil picked up a gun and opened fire at the hip-hop star during their dispute. In one picture making its round on the internet, Neil was indeed seen pointing a gun at a truck on the driveway.

It’s unclear if the former G-Unit member, real name David Darnell Brown, or anyone else was injured in the incident, but Neil was booked for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after she was taken into police custody.

The incident came four months after news broke out that Young Buck was broke. He reportedly filed for bankruptcy and had to rely on his girlfriend for his daily needs. Rumor has it, he owed over $50,000 to the IRS and another $106,000 in child support to two baby mamas.

He confirmed it in a video, “Listen up world, I just seen in the headlines what they were saying, I only got $100 in my pocket, I only got $100 worth of clothes, $100 worth of jewelry – s**t like that.” He went on, “I figure now is the perfect time to go there and start a GoFundMe. Send me $1, that’s all I need. Just $1, man.”

He hasn’t made any comments on the shooting drama.

Young Buck dropped his last solo album “Buck the World” in 2007 and reunited with G-Unit for two extended plays “The Beauty of Independence” in 2014 and “The Beast Is G-Unit” the following year.