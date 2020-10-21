YFN Lucci criticizes NBA’s YoungBoy for saying he wants to get Reginae Carter pregnant in a new song

Instagram / Facebook / Instagram

In his’ Top ‘version of Jay-Z’s’ Story of OJ’, the young rapper spits out his bars, ‘Shit is not Fugazi, I’m trying to convince Fee to tell Reginae / How big the shit is. it will be if we have a baby.

NBA YoungBoy aka YoungBoy never broke again It caused a stir among Internet users and it was all due to a verse from its latest release. Revealing a video for his “Top” version of Jay Z“History of O.J.” On Wednesday, October 21, the hip-hop star rapped about wanting to get Reginae carter pregnant at one point in the song.

Following lines that found him showing off himself, YB shot the daughter of little wayne. “But they won’t understand I am 20 and over 10 million huh / I saw New Age slavery labels so I joined. I’m CEO now / I own a percentage of United Masters, tell them they hate me (F ** k it) “, he spat out his bars. “The shit is not Fugazi, I’m trying to convince Fee to tell Reginae / How big the shit will be if we have a baby, but I mean it.”

Many people were not here, considering that YB already has several children with different moms. Among them was YFN Lucci, who used to date Reginae in the past. He said below a gossip blog article about the song, “Boi is a real bitch in person.” On the other hand, Reginae herself has yet to comment on the verse.

<br />

YB is currently the father of four children. Reports have recently surfaced stating that she is currently expecting a child with YaYa Mayweather after she was seen sporting a belly during an outing earlier this year. Nor the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. However, neither the rapper has addressed the rumors.

Despite not commenting on the rumors, YaYa made sure everyone knew that she loved the rapper very much by showering him with lavish gifts on his birthday. To celebrate this milestone, the social media star claimed a shiny new iced out bracelet that read “Alice,” which is her grandmother’s name.