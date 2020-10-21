Xiaomi Phone Offers: 8 Xiaomi phones you can get at up to Rs 10,000 discount in Amazon sale – Latest News

NEW DELHI: If you have been waiting to purchase a Xiaomi smartphone, then this may be the right time to do so. The e-commerce giant Amazon is offering discounts on various Xiaomi smartphones across price segments. Along with this, buyers can also avail an instant 10% discount on HDFC Bank cards. So, here is a list ofXiaomi smartphones you can purchase during the ongoing sale.

Mi 10: Selling at 44,999 (Discount of Rs 10,000)

Originally priced at Rs 54,999, you can get the flagship

Mi 10 at a discount of Rs 10,000. The customers can purchase the handset at Rs 44,999. The Mi 10 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Selling at Rs 15,999 (Discount of Rs 1,000)

Amazon is offering a flat discount of Rs 1000 on the budget

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone. You can now get the device at Rs 15,999. The smartphone sports a quad-rear camera setup and is backed by a 5020 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 9: Selling at Rs 12,499 (Discount of Rs 4,000)

You can buy the

Redmi Note 9 at a flat discount of Rs 4,000. You just have to pay Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The smartphone runs Android 10 and sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display.

Redmi 9 Prime: Selling at Rs 10,999 (Discount of Rs 3,000)

The entry level smartphone from Xiaomi —

Redmi 9 Prime is available at a discount of Rs 3,000 on Amazon. The customers can purchase the handset at Rs 10,999. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB RAM.



Redmi 9: Selling at Rs 8,999 (Discount of Rs 2,000)

The customers can purchase the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of the

Redmi 9 at Rs 8,999 after the discount of Rs 2,000. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with 13MP main sensor and 2MP secondary sensor.

Redmi 9A: Selling at Rs 6,499 (Discount of Rs 2,000)

You can get the sub 10K smartphone —

Redmi 9A at Rs 6,499 after the flat discount of Rs 2,000.



The device sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display and runs Android 10 operating system.

Redmi Note 8: Selling at Rs 11,499 (Discount of Rs 1,500)

The last year launched

Redmi Note 8 is selling at a discount of Rs 1,500. You can now get the smartphone at Rs 11,499 during the sale. The device is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Redmi 8A dual: Selling at Rs 7,299 (Discount of Rs 1,200)

You can avail the flat discount of Rs 1,200 on the purchase of

Redmi 8A Dual. You can purchase the smartphone at Rs 7,299. The device houses a 5,000 mAh battery and it sports a dual rear camera with 13MP main sensor.

