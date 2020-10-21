Women raid Gold Coast Woolworths with sledgehammers before ramming police vehicle

A group of women allegedly used sledgehammers to break their way into a Woolworths supermarket before ramming a police vehicle with their getaway car on the Gold Coast.

The group allegedly smashed their way into the Reedy Creek store just after 3am today and started stealing cigarettes and mobile phones.

Woolworths staff watched live on CCTV and alerted police.

A group of women allegedly smashed into a Queensland Woolworths with sledgehammers. ()

As the group tried to make their getaway in a stolen car, they allegedly rammed a police van that had been used to block the path out.

A 29-year-old woman was pulled from the passenger seat and arrested, but her two accomplices managed to escape.

One of them took off from the crash site on foot but the other managed to drive the car away from the scene before crashing it again on a nearby street.

“I saw one person jump the fence and just pin it over the bush,” a witness of the crash told .

Two women are still on the run. ()

“They were wearing a black hat and black trackies”.

A resident who lives near the crash site also told they saw a person trying to break into surrounding houses.

The two women who managed to evade police after crashing into the police vehicle remain on the run.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.