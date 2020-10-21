What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on October 21

Aside from asking everyone you know what they’re watching, Netflix’s self-reported Top 10 rankings are pretty much the only way to tell how popular a Netflix show or movie is. The list for Wednesday, Oct. 21 has a new No. 1: Volume 2 of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries reboot, which has edged out The Haunting of Bly Manor. Other notable moves include kids’ TV sensation Cocomelon up to No. 6, matching the highest it’s been since it debuted on the list in August, and the bottom-of-the-list debuts of B movie Tremors: Shrieker Island and edgy teen show Grand Army.

But of the Netflix Top 10, which of these shows and movies are actually worth watching? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip.

Based on Netflix’s Top 10 from Wednesday, Oct. 21

1. Unsolved Mysteries

For fans of: True crime, ghost stories | Is it good?: It will hold your attention

The popular Netflix continuation of the true crime series returns with more of those grisly details of murder and mystery that you just can’t get enough of. It goes down easy if you like to be creeped out. (Yesterday’s rank: 2)

2. The Haunting of Bly Manor

For fans of: Horror that makes you sad | Is it good?: Yes

Season 2 of the moody, emotionally heavy horror anthology (the first was The Haunting of Hill House) is loosely based on Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw. If you don’t go into it expecting a Hill House redux, you won’t be disappointed, because Bly Manor is really good, but it’s different. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday’s rank: 1)

3. Emily in Paris

For fans of: Sex and the City, Younger, Ze French | Is it good?: It’s a rom-com, for better and worse

Taking off to Paris sounds like a dream given the current circumstances, so watch Emily do it in this romantic comedy about a young Yank who takes a job in the City of Light to lend an American perspective — perhaps too aggressively American — to a French marketing firm. And as one does in Paris, she joneses for some looooove. [TV Guide review / More shows like Emily in Paris] (Yesterday’s rank: 4)

4. Hubie Halloween

For fans of: Sandler at his silliest | Is it good?: Honestly…yes

Adam Sandler plays a weird, easily scared guy named Hubie who’s Salem, Mass.’ self-appointed “Halloween monitor,” which means he annoys everyone and everyone ignores him. But then spoOoOky stuff starts happening, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween. If you go into it expecting to have a lighthearted good time, you will. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday’s rank: 3)

5. Schitt’s Creek

For fans of: Good vibes, Arrested Development, Catherine O’Hara | Is it good?: It’s simply the best

Following a night to remember at this year’s Emmys, the critics’ comedy darling brings its final season to Netflix, the service it owes for much of its rejuvenated success following a much less-seen run on Pop TV. It’s a busy season, with its characters heading to complete their arcs, but it never loses touch with its warmth. [TV Guide review] (Yesterday’s rank: 6)

6. Cocomelon

For fans of: Singalongs, nursery rhymes | Is it good?: Little kids can’t get enough of it

The other day I met someone who works for the company that makes Cocomelon, and she gave me some context about how it got so big on YouTube that other companies started licensing it in order to get a piece of the Cocomelon pie. It’s one of those things that if you’re not regularly around little kids, you might not ever hear about it, but if you are, it’s all you hear about. (Yesterday’s rank: 8)

7. Evil

For fans of: The X-Files, canned margaritas | Is it good?: We say it’s the fourth best show on television

Season 1 of this CBS procedural is now on loan to Netflix to build interest in the show before Season 2 premieres later this year. It uses the tried-and-true premise of a skeptic (a forensic psychologist played by Katja Herbers) and a believer (a priest in training played by Mike Colter) investigating inexplicable occurrences, in this case possible demonic possessions on behalf of the Catholic Church’s, how should we say, exorcism department. Since it comes from The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King, it has an uncommon amount of intelligence, ripped-from-the-headlines relevance, and off-kilter humor. Highly recommended. (Yesterday’s rank: 9)

8. The Trial of the Chicago 7

For fans of: The Aaron Sorkin walk-n-talk | Is it good?: Yep, it’s got an all-star cast and an all-star script

Wily wordsmith and master of the monologue Aaron Sorkin wrote this movie following a group of Vietnam War protesters who were put on trial for inciting a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Redmayne, Michael Keaton, and more star. (Yesterday’s rank: 5)

9. Tremors: Shrieker Island

For fans of: Tremors, Jurassic Park knockoffs | Is it good?: What do you think?

The seventh installment in the unkillable Tremors comedic monster movie franchise is basically a budget Jurassic Park, with raptor-like creatures called “shriekers” picking off people sent to a tropical island to deal with an infestation. Napoleon Dynamite is in it. It’s trash, but it’s fun, self-aware trash. (Yesterday’s rank: N/A)

10. Grand Army

For fans of: 13 Reasons Why | Is it good?: It’s pretty average

Grand Army, adapted by playwright Katie Cappiello from her play Slut, follows five youths from different social circles at a Brooklyn high school as they confront racial and social issues, sexuality and sexual assault, and other controversial topics. It doesn’t seem to be performing very well — it was released on Friday and this is its first time cracking the Top 10 — so we wouldn’t recommend getting too attached to it. Look what happened to Teenage Bounty Hunters. (Yesterday’s rank: N/A)

