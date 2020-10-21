What is the #EndSars movement in Nigeria? | #TheCube

On Tuesday evening, images flooded social media of a panicked crowd escaping gunshots in Lagos, Nigeria.

Amnesty International said in a statement that they had received “credible evidence” that peaceful protestors were shot at, while witnesses have told that security forces had opened fire, hitting several demonstrators at the Lekki toll gate.

Video footage from the scene showed protestors sitting on the ground and signing the national anthem prior to the shooting.

Demonstrators had been protesting for 12 consecutive days against the police unit known as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The force, set up in 1992, has been accused of police brutality and targeting young Nigerians.

Amnesty International has recorded at least 82 cases of torture, ill-treatment, and extra-judicial execution by SARS between January 2017 and May 2020.

#EndSars has been trending across the globe over the past few weeks with mounting international support for the demonstrators.

