‘We’re not bandits or gamblers’: Unable to hedge bets, asset managers opt for ‘do nothing’ trade ahead of U.S. election

Some managers say they are selected to offer low volatility in returns. As a result, they do not want to have to explain to clients or bosses how they made big losses, or even big profits, as a result of an election punt.

“We’re not really trading the election. We’ve not really got a lot of risk on either way,” said Tom Clarke, who runs a macro fund at William Blair in London.

Macro fund managers, who trade bonds, currencies and stocks globally, have diversified their portfolios as a way of reducing risk in the run-up to the vote, according to Nathanael Benzaken, chief client officer at Lyxor Asset Management.

It’s extremely difficult to manage a strategy on a binary outcome Nathanael Benzaken, Lyxor Asset Management

Equity managers, meanwhile, have cut the size of their overall bets and pulled back on wagers on stocks rising, he said. “It’s extremely difficult to manage a strategy on a binary outcome,” he added.

Fiona Frick, chief executive of Swiss investment firm Unigestion, said her firm had been balancing risks by buying put options — the right to sell at a pre-determined price — but also buying futures on underlying assets, which would make money if markets moved higher.

Even conducting private polling as a way of gaining an edge in an election — a strategy some hedge funds used for the Brexit vote — is fraught with danger. One senior hedge fund executive told the Financial Times they were unlikely to use such polling again after it backfired during another election. “It felt like we had an inside edge, which gave us some comfort, and we were completely wrong (about the result),”the person said.