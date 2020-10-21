Watch Kim Kardashian & Family Relive Her Most Savage Moments

Look no further than the clip up top, which sees Kim and co. reflect on her most savage moments.

As Kourtney puts it, “Kim has always had a very interesting way of throwing shade.”

And if anyone would know, it’s Kourtney. She’s often on the receiving end, including in a number of the throwback KUWTK moments the family watches!

“It’s ridiculous for you to just not do that for me as a favor because I’ve done so much for you,” Kim said in one of the old clips, talking to Kourtney about making an appearance in her video game. “And for Scott to call me and say ‘You should buy her a pair of shoes to put her character in the game.'”

Kim continued, “And I’m like ‘Buy her a f–king pair of shoes? All the s–t I’ve done for her?’ I said to Scott, ‘I’m not buying her a f–king pair of shoes, I bought her a f–king career.'”