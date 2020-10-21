Wall Street banks see rare payday bonanza in India despite pandemic By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Morgan Stanley financial firm corporate logo is displayed at the company’s world headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City.



By Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG () – India’s major Wall Street banks posted their second-highest fee income since the global financial crisis in the first nine months of this year, benefiting from a flurry of deals with the private sector despite the coronavirus pandemic.

India has seen a series of multi-billion dollar transactions in 2020 from the oil conglomerate to telecommunications Dependency industries fundraising efforts (NS 🙂 on sale by GlaxoSmithKline (L 🙂 of your participation in Unilever ‘s (L 🙂 Indian Business (NS :), the largest block trade in the country.

Five US banks, including Morgan stanley (N 🙂 and Goldman Sachs (N 🙂 earned $ 170 million in investment banking fees in January-September, the highest for that period since 2018, according to Refinitiv data, moving them into one of their years more profitable.

In 2018, those five banks earned $ 176.5 million in Indian commissions in the first nine months of the year, which was the highest in the period since 2007.

It comes as India’s economy contracted by nearly a quarter between April and June, as the country became one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year we are seeing tremendous interest from international investors across all sectors of India, in the technology, real estate, financial and consumer sectors,” said Dieter Turowski, president of investment banking Asia Pacific at Morgan Stanley. .

“Overall, the amount of capital raising will continue, but it will be more diversified next year. The portfolio is stronger than it was six months ago.”

India recorded $ 16.8 billion in mergers and acquisitions (M,A) in its technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector between January and mid-October, up 62% from the same period last year, according to data from Refinitiv.

The momentum is expected to continue in 2021, when a number of tech companies such as e-commerce company Flipkart are expected to list on the domestic market or abroad.

Raj Balakrishnan, Bank of America (NYSE 🙂 director of investment banking for India, said consumer technology would be a big driver for the country in the near future with more consolidation and initial public offerings (IPOs) to come.

TECHNICAL BOOM

US and European banks received 41.9% of total investment bank commissions earned in India in the first nine months of 2020, up from 37.2% last year, in a highly competitive market with a large number of rivals local.

The withdrawal of some European banks from the country in recent years has helped Wall Street banks increase the proportion of commissions they earn, the bankers said.

Morgan Stanley took home a record $ 65 million in the first nine months of this year, topping India’s M,A rankings, thanks to its role as financial advisor to Reliance Industries in raising funds for its digital units. and retailers.

Reliance raised more than $ 20 billion from investors, including Facebook (O :), Alphabet (O 🙂 Google, KKR (N 🙂 and Silver Lake Partners this year, contributing to strong growth in M,A activity. of India in 2020.

Separately, Goldman had earned nearly $ 30 million in fees this year at the end of September, its highest level since 2018, as it landed the advisory role in a $ 7 billion rights issue for Reliance Industries, the largest deal. of this type in India.

The high returns will be welcomed by foreign investment banks who have long privately complained about the paltry commissions they earn on Indian transactions, mainly state deals.

Goldman Sachs said India was an important and growing market for the bank.

“The steady stream of deals will come from financial backers, conglomerates strategically redefining and optimizing their portfolios, and from consolidation in the consumer and technology sectors,” said Sonjoy Chatterjee, the bank’s India director.