Volunteer in Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine trial dies

A coronavirus vaccine trial participant has died.

The volunteer was involved in trials into a jab from Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The tragic news was confirmed by Brazil’s health authority on Wednesday, October 21.

An investigation has been launched but no safety concerns have been raised, according to scientists.







The volunteer was Brazilian and was taking part in the trials at The Federal University of Sao Paolo, the Mirror reports.

University staff would not reveal where the participant lived.

It has not yet been confirmed if the person’s death was in any way related to the trial.

“Following careful assessment of this case in Brazil, there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial and the independent review in addition to the Brazilian regulator have recommended that the trial should continue,” a spokesman for the university said in a statement.

The drug is one of the frontrunners as scientists across the world attempt to find a way out of the coronavirus nightmare gripping the planet.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, has said the jab could be ­available around the turn of the year.

It was paused last month after a participant became ill, but following a review was allowed to continue.

In a statement at the , AstraZeneca said: “In large clinical trials, illnesses will happen by chance and must be independently reviewed.

“AstraZeneca is working to expedite the review of the single event to minimise any potential impact on the trial timetable.

“We are committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standard of conduct in our trials.”

For more coronavorus updates follow our live blog.