Vidya Balan resumes shooting for Sherni in Madhya Pradesh

After a forced break of seven months due to the lockdown, Vidya Balan finally gets back to work. The actress who was shooting for her next film Sherni before the lockdown, has now resumed work on it in Madhya Pradesh.

Directed by Amit Masurkar, Sherni explores the man-animal conflict. It features Vidya Balan as a forest officer, and is being shot in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh.













A few pictures were released by the team where we see a small puja taking place. Everyone is in their PPE kits and with masks on, sending out prayers to kickstart the shoot again. Vidya Balan is seen in a casual avatar looking gung-ho to begin work.