Verizon profit beats estimates on remote working boost By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . FILE PHOTO: The Verizon store in Superior

() – Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) beat estimates for third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its phone and internet services as offices and schools continued to operate virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health crisis has brought global economies to a halt, but the telecom sector has been relatively less affected. With lockdowns easing, Verizon gradually reopened all of its company-operated retail stores in the quarter, implementing touch-less retail, appointments and curbside pickups.

Verizon added 283,000 postpaid phone subscribers in the third quarter, above the average estimate of 268,000, according to research firm FactSet.

Total operating revenue fell 4.1% to $31.54 billion, which the company attributed to lower customer activity and the timing of certain device launches.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), one of Verizon’s key partners, has delayed the launch of its new iPhones by about a month this year.

Revenue in Verizon’s media unit, which includes Yahoo, HuffPost and TechCrunch, declined 7.4% in the quarter to $1.7 billion from a year earlier as companies cut down on advertising to rein in expenses.

Net income fell to $4.50 billion, or $1.05 per share in the quarter, from $5.34 billion, or $1.25 per share a year earlier, with about 5 cents of COVID-19-related net impact, Verizon said.

Excluding items, Verizon earned $1.25 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of $1.22.

The company also said it now expects full-year 2020 adjusted EPS growth of 0% to 2%. Its prior guidance range was -2% to 2%.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR