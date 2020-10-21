VENN, a linear TV and esports network available on various streaming services like Roku, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and Plex, raises $26M Series A (Sara Fischer/Axios)

Sara Fischer / Axios:
VENN, a linear TV and esports network available on various streaming services like Roku, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and Plex, raises $26M Series A — The Video Game Entertainment and News Network (VENN) will announce Tuesday a $26 million Series A investment round co-led by BITKRAFT Ventures …
