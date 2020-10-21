Vaani Kapoor begins shooting for her next with Ayushmann Khurrana

Vaani Kapoor just recently wrapped up shooting for Bell Bottom alongside Akshay Kumar and now she has hopped on to her next project. Vaani will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Abhishek Kapoor’s next, which is a love story and is untitled as of now. While Ayushmann has been sharing glimpses of his body transformation for the project as he has put on a lot of muscle, Vaani Kapoor took to Instagram today to share that she has started filming for the project.

Vaani had headed to Chandigarh to prep for the film a couple of days back and today she shared that the filming has begun for the film. She captioned a post where she is seen getting her hair and make up done as, “Heart full of gratitude this gotta be a special.” Keep watching this space for more updates from Bollywood.