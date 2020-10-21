US currency comptroller By Cointelegraph

Mainstream DeFi is ‘inevitable’: US currency comptroller
The U.S acting comptroller of the currency, Brian Brooks, predicts th decentralized finance (DeFi) will render many of the financial services offered by banks obsolete, just as email disrupted the postal service.
In an interview during DC Fintech Week on Oct. 19, Brooks predicted a not-too-distant future in which distributed ledger technologies (DLT) mediate financial services, making the legacy banking sector’s historic role as “central ledger-keeper” redundant.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.