Tyra Banks Bans ‘Real Housewives’ Stars From Appearing on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

New “Dancing with the Stars” host and executive producer Tyra Banks is making some changes to the long-running ABC dancing competition. While the show is open to everyone to join, the rule apparently doesn’t seem to apply to “Real Housewives” stars per Tyra’s request.

“Tyra has never been a fan of the Housewives,” a source reveals to OK!. However, the insider adds that “the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore.”

Being the new boss of the show, the former “America’s Got Talent” host allegedly “made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom. She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed. Several ladies from the Bravo franchise have already made it clear that they would love to put on their dancing shoes, but Tyra doesn’t want any of them right now.”

The source continues, “Tyra wants reality stars like Carole Baskin from ‘Tiger King’ — not a decade-old franchise that no one talks about anymore. If Tyra thought for one minute that the Housewives would get her show ratings, she would welcome them to the dance floor in a second.”

The informant also shares what Tyra actually felt following the mishap while announcing the bottom two in the Monday, October 5 episode of “DWTS”. According to the source, Tyra “was livid about the mistake that made her look like a fool.”

“She is a new host and knows she is being judged against former host Tom Bergeron, which is why Tyra melted down backstage after the live show. Nothing like this ever happened in the 15 years Tom was hosting and now there is a voting snafu in Tyra’s first month,” the source spills.

In the episode, Tyra made a mistake while announcing the bottom two in the final moments. She initially announced that Monica Aldama and her pro partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy were safe, only to retract it as the pair were actually in the bottom two alongside Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, who were eliminated that night. “There’s been an error in our control room, but we’re making it happen,” the host explained. “This is live TV, right? This is the craziness of live TV.’ ”