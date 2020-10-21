Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Outlook: Is Dolphins starting QB worth picking up on waivers?

The Dolphins made a surprising announcement on Tuesday ahead of their Week 7 bye. Despite sitting at 3-3 and being one game back of the Bills for first place in the AFC East, the team decided that rookie Tua Tagovailoa would be their starting quarterback moving forward. Tagovailoa will replace veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick after Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to a 24-0 shutout win over the Jets. This brings up a lot of questions for fantasy football owners who either had Fitzpatrick on their roster or have Dolphins receivers, but perhaps the most pressing matter is whether you should use a waiver claim on Tagovailoa.

Obviously, Tagovailoa has talent. He was a record-setter at Alabama, and the Dolphins used the No. 5 overall pick on him. Now, he’s going to have a chance to prove that he was worth that selection. Let’s dive into how this will affect fantasy football leagues going forward.

WEEK 7 STANDARD RANKING:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Tua Tagovailoa fantasy outlook

It’s hard to know exactly how Tagovailoa has been playing in practice for the Dolphins. Without a preseason to see him in action, most of Tua’s growth has taken place behind the scenes. Plus, he’s been focusing on recovering from a major hip injury that he suffered during his final college season that nearly cost him his career. Now healthy, coach Brian Flores is clearly ready to trust him as the starter, which brings considerable upside when you factor in the Dolphins’ surrounding talent.

WEEK 7 WAIVER WIRE: Top pickups | Buy-low, sell-high

Is Tua Tagovailoa worth picking up in fantasy?

Tua definitely needs to be added in 2-QB/Superflex leagues. The Dolphins have quite a few good pass-catching weapons in DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Mike Gesicki, and Myles Gaskin, so Tagovailoa will be able to take advantage and put up solid numbers like Fitzpatrick was (No. 10 overall fantasy QB this year). Also, it’s worth noting that the Dolphins don’t have a particularly tough remaining schedule. Games against the Rams and Cardinals after their bye won’t be easy, but after that, they take on the Chargers, Broncos, Jets, and Bengals. All four of those teams have some holes on defense, so Tagovailoa could be a good streamer at that point.

As far as single-QB leagues, grabbing Tagovailoa as a free agent is a smart move. Using a waiver claim on him is a bit much unless you’re deparate for a QB, but if you’re already low on the priority list, you can justify claiming him. He has the upside needed to be a high-end streamer in Weeks 10-14, at the very least. You may need to alternate him with other top streamers, as trusting Tua in his first career start in Week 8 against a solid Rams defense is not ideal, but he definitely has the upside needed to be a top-12 QB in the easier matchups outlined on the slate.

WEEK 7 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

How does Tua Tagovailoa starting impact the DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, and Preston Williams?

Naturally, with Tua coming in to start, there are some questions about how he’ll impact Miami’s pass-catchers.

This move should be viewed as a neutral one for Parker, Gesicki, and Williams until we see Tagovailoa on the field. He may end up developing a strong rapport with one of them, but we just won’t know who that will be until it happens. The ceiling on these players is also relatively unaffected by Tagovailoa being named the starter. Perhaps their values are a tiny bit lower because of the uncertainty, but for the most part, their outlooks haven’t changed.

For now, Parker is still a solid WR2, Williams is a WR3/flex, Gesicki is a TE1. Myles Gaskin will likely continue to be a solid pass-catching threat out of the backfield, too.