Trump Storms Out Of ’60 Minutes’ Interview – Then Threatens To Leak It

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

President Donald Trump trended online on Tuesday after reports surfaced of him walking out of his 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl — he then said he is considering leaking the full interview ahead of its premiere.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about..Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!” the president tweeted. 

