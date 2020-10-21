Trump Storms Out Of ’60 Minutes’ Interview – Then Threatens To Leak It

President Donald Trump trended online on Tuesday after reports surfaced of him walking out of his 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl — he then said he is considering leaking the full interview ahead of its premiere.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about..Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!” the president tweeted.

Trump has not been doing well in the polls. As the election looms, it seems that Biden could well be elected, and Trump seems to be spiraling out of control.

“Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come,” Trump tweeted, with a video clip of Stahl not wearing a mask.

But sources say she did wear a mask right up until the point of interviewing Trump, and the picture he shared was of her after the interview, speaking with two masked producers.