Tron opens ‘manual’ withdrawal option for TRX holders on OKEx By Cointelegraph

Tron opens ‘manual’ withdrawal option for TRX holders on OKEx
The Tron Foundation has published an update on a decision it took yesterday to enable Tron (TRX) holders to withdraw their tokens from the OKEx cryptocurrency exchange. According to the foundation:
OKEx froze all withdrawals on Oct. 16 amid ongoing investigations by law enforcement. Local reporters have alleged that the investigations may be tied to a crackdown by the Chinese government on money laundering.
