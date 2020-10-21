Tory Lanez Pleads His Innocence On Instagram Live: It’s Falsified Information!!

Tory Lanez took to Instagram Live to directly address the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

He says he is innocent.

“For the last three months of my life, I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through, just people every single day just coming at me, coming at me, coming at me,” he said.

Lanez accused Thee Stallion of lying.

“It’s falsified information, it’s false information and it’s not accurate information. I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend. No matter what, even if she doesn’t look at me like that, I look at her like she’s still my friend.”

Twitter appeared unsympathetic to Lanez… and proceeded to drag him on Twitter.