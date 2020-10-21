Toni Braxton Filmed Rushing Out of Studio When She Heard About Sister Tamar’s Suicide Attempt

WENN

Tamar Braxton’s suicide attempt will be one of the center subjects in the upcoming seventh season of the family’s reality TV show ‘Braxton Family Values’.

Tamar Braxton‘s July (20) suicide attempt will play out in the forthcoming seventh season of “Braxton Family Values“.

The singer and reality TV star was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles hotel suite by her boyfriend at the time, David Adefeso, after reportedly ingesting a cocktail of prescription drugs and alcohol.

She was rushed to the hospital and later blamed the “toxic” reality TV industry for her mental health struggles – which will feature heavily in the forthcoming season of the show.

In a trailer for the new series, Tamar’s sister, singer Toni, is seen dashing out of the recording studio after being told her sibling had been hospitalised via a phone call.

Speaking in a confessional, Toni told cameras that 2020 had been a “year like no other” for their family, with their mother going on to explain, “Toni called me and she told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.”

Sibling Towanda added, “I was stunned, and really numb,” while Trina admitted, “There was no way to prepare for this.” Toni again appeared on the screen as she reflected, “It just seemed like a dream, a bad dream.”

In a lengthy Instagram post last month (Sep20), Tamar thanked God for saving her and promised she would continue to battle against her demons after being given a second chance at life.

Following the incident, David was granted a restraining order against Tamar after he alleged she had attacked him while a passenger in a car he was driving and threatened to have him killed.

She is required to stay at least 100 yards away from her ex, his car and his place of work, TMZ reported.