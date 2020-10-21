TikTok Star Bryce Hall Allegedly Beat Up Restaurant Staff After Being Asked to Stop Vaping

Instagram

The TikTok personality and his male friend have been involved in a physical altercation with the staff at a Los Angeles restaurant over vaping incident.

TikTok star Bryce Hall brawled with staff at a Los Angeles eatery after reportedly being asked to stop vaping at the establishment.

The 21-year-old, who boasts over 19 million followers on the video-sharing site, was dining at Cinco Mexican restaurant near Los Angeles International Airport with pals on Monday (19Oct20) when the incident occurred.

According to TMZ, the group was sitting on an outdoor patio area when a server told Bryce and his friends to stop vaping as it’s illegal to do so in restaurants in the area.

However, sources told TMZ Bryce and his all-male crew refused to quit and the star allegedly blew smoke in a staffer’s face when asked to stop. They were reportedly asked to leave and given the cheque but, when their server went inside to run Bryce’s credit card, he became irate.

One onlooker claimed it was Bryce and his pals who jumped an employee, with the Internet influencer allegedly throwing the first punch and continuing to brawl until other staffers broke it up.

However, Bryce, told the publication he was cordial when the manager asked him to leave and claimed the trouble started when he had to ask to get his credit card back more than 10 times and the manager told him, “No, get the f**k off the property.”

He explained the manager grabbed him and tried to drag him away, insisting he only put the guy in a headlock while defending one of his friends – prompting the restaurant worker to kick him in the groin area.

TMZ reported one employee has suffered a potentially broken hand and bruised face and named the Tik Tok star as his attacker in a police report. He is apparently planning to press charges against Bryce, who had left the scene by the time cops arrived.

The brawl comes months after it was reported the social media star is facing the possibility of a year behind bars for violating Los Angeles’ coronavirus restrictions by throwing huge house parties.