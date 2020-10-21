Tia Mowry Is So Busy Parenting Her Kids She Schedules Sex With Husband

Instagram

The former child actress makes the revelation after Heidi Murkoff says in an episode of ‘What to Expect’ podcast that she and her husband have to have sex once a week.

Tia Mowry has gotten candid about her sex life with her husband. In a new revealing interview, the “Sister, Sister” alum revealed that her busy life as a mother of two young children, 2-year-old daughter Cairo and 9-year-old son Cree, forced her to schedule sex with Cory Hardrict.

The 42-year-old made the honest confession on PEOPLE’s first-listen of “What to Expect” podcast. The subject was brought up after host Heidi Murkoff revealed she and her husband had “sex dates,” by explaining, “We had to have sex once a week. That was the rule in our house, because otherwise we wouldn’t get around to it.”

In response to Heidi’s revelation, Tia divulged, “Heidi, this is the first time where I’m admitting it: We do too.” The “Family Reunion” star further added, “And when I was younger and when I would hear that, I’d be like, ‘Why do you have to do that?’ But like you said, you do – especially with kids and with work and all that. You have to make sure that it’s not neglected in any kind of way.”

When discussing more on the topic of motherhood, the “Twitches” actress shared the “best advice” she has ever received about being a mother. She confessed that she was once told to “sleep when the baby sleeps.” Unfortunately for her, she did not listen to the suggestion at that time.

Tia also recalled the pre-parenthood advice she was once given. “This woman had told me, ‘Tia, make sure you do everything that you want to do. Even when it comes to having fun,’ ” she explained. “I was such a good girl, with ‘Sister, Sister,’ I rarely got drunk and I was like, ‘Let me see what it feels like, just to get drunk.’ ”

“Have fun, travel, do whatever it is that you want to do and that you can do before you have a child,” the twin sister of Tamera Mowry added. “Because … certain things, it’s going to be very easy for you to put on the back burner until things get settled again.”