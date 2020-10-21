The ‘Most threes made for every NBA team’ quiz

The Houston Rockets franchise is at a crossroads. They were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs for the third time in the last four years, only managing one win against the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers. Shortly after, head coach Mike D’Antoni was gone. Ditto for general manager Daryl Morey. Despite the front office upheaval, team owner Tilman Fertitta does not envision making major changes. “There’s no reason to blow up your roster. This is still our window, the next couple of years. James (Harden) and Russell (Westbrook) are in their early 30s. We’re not blowing up anything. We plan on contending. We’re going to do whatever we have to do to win.”

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The aforementioned Harden is already the franchise’s career leader in three-pointers made, and will seemingly be back next season and beyond to add to that total. So with that in mind, how many of the players with the most triples for every NBA franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!