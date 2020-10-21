Teyana Taylor Breaks Down in Tears When Elton John Praises Her Music

WENN/Derrick Salters/Avalon

The ‘Lose Each Other’ singer is already emotional when the British singer tells her during their joint Instagram Live stream, ‘You’re one of the exciting new artists of the whole last three or four years.’

Teyana Taylor recently unveiled a music video for “Lose Each Other”, with Elton John making a special appearance in it. Following the release of the visuals, the collaborator held a joint Instagram Live session and the songstress could not hold back her tears when the veteran musician praised her music.

Teyana was already emotional the moment Elton told her, “I love what you do. I love how you sing. For me, you’re one of the exciting new artists of the whole last three or four years, and for me it was a personal honor that you reached out to me to be in the video. I had no hesitation because I love you very very much.”

Later, when Elton started gushing over her latest music video during the livestream, Teyana broke down in tears. “The video is one of the most beautiful videos. … It’s just like a work of art. I think you put so much of yourself into the video, I can see you in the video putting your thoughts and ideas. I’m so proud,” he said. “I’m not a fan of music videos normally, but this one is a work of art and I’m so pleased to be a part of it. You’re my girl, you know that.”

In tears, Teyana thanked Elton for praising her work. “To hear from the actual legends, the ones that matter, especially in this music industry really really means a lot,” she said.





Elton made an appearance in the beginning of the music video, playing the piano before the scene changed to show Teyana belting out the tune. In a statement issued on the same day as the release of the music video, the songstress admitted she never expected Elton would agree to get involved in the production.

“As we were working through treatment ideas and solidifying logistics for the video, an international phone number calls me… and for a second I almost didn’t answer, but my intuition spoke, I answered. All I hear is: ‘Hello darling, it’s Elton. I’d love to do your video!’ I freaked out,” she recalled.