Telecoms protocol from 1975 exploited to target 20 crypto executives By Cointelegraph

Telecoms protocol from 1975 exploited to target 20 crypto executives
Hackers compromised Telegram messenger and email accounts of multiple cryptocurrency executives last month by exploiting a vulnerability in a decades-old protocol.
The fraudsters are believed to have been trying to intercept two-factor authentication codes of victims in an attack on Israel-based telecommunications provider Partner Communications Company, formerly known as Orange Israel.
