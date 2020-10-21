Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For 2015 Sexual Assault Of Underage Girl

Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance back in 2015.

The incident was captured on film. Now, five years later, the underage girl at the center of the video is suing the rapper for allegedly sexually abusing her at a Harlem party in 2015 when she was 13 years old. Hernandez was 18 at the time, according to Page Six.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, says she was just 13 years old when the incident occurred.

She says she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the alleged assault and was unable to consent. She alleges that 6ix9ine and his associate Tay Milly made three sexually explicit videos. They posted the footage online.

One video shows her performing oral sex on Tay Milly. She was naked during the act and claimed the rapper gestured pelvic thrusts behind her and “touched and groped [her] buttocks in a sexually explicit and demeaning manner.”

A second video shows her sitting on 6ix9ine’s in her underwear while a clear liquid is poured on her, and she is groped.

She claims the third show her another features her laying naked across 6ix9ine and Milly’s laps while Milly “rubbed her legs and vagina in a sexually explicit and demeaning manner.”

She is suing for unspecified damages under the Child Victims Act — which allows her to file suit regardless of whether her claims are time-limited.

Two years ago, 6ix9ine was sentenced to four years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service for the crime. He was also granted youthful offender status to seal his criminal record.