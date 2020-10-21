Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For 2015 Sexual Assault Of Underage Girl

Bradley Lamb
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance back in 2015.

The incident was captured on film. Now, five years later, the underage girl at the center of the video is suing the rapper for allegedly sexually abusing her at a Harlem party in 2015 when she was 13 years old. Hernandez was 18 at the time, according to Page Six.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, says she was just 13 years old when the incident occurred.

She says she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the alleged assault and was unable to consent. She alleges that 6ix9ine and his associate Tay Milly made three sexually explicit videos. They posted the footage online.

