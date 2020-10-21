‘Teen Mom’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Confirms Zach Davis Reconciliation With Kissing Photo

Instagram/MTV

In one photo she shares on Instagram to celebrate her birthday, the MTV personality can be seen kissing her on-again boyfriend while her daughter smiles at the camera.

–

Cheyenne Floyd is celebrating her milestone with an old flame. The “Teen Mom” star made use of his birthday post on Monday, October 19 to confirm that she is now back together with her ex-boyfriend, Zach Davis.

In one of the photos shared on Instagram, Floyd could be seen planting a kiss on Davis’ lips as her daughter, Ryder, smiled at the camera. Also featured in the photos was a room full of bouquets of roses, pink balloons and gifts for her special day. “Blessed & Highly Favored,” she wrote in the caption, thanking Davis for the surprises. “Can’t believe I woke up to this. Thank you @z.terrel.”

<br />

Davis also wished Floyd a happy birthday in his private Instagram account. Alongside a photo of him kissing her on the cheek, the reality TV star gushed, “Happy Birthday I hope you enjoy your day you deserve every bit of it. I love you more than you can imagine.”

<br />

Fans briefly met Davis in November 2018, when he made appearances on “Teen Mom”. At the time, the couple had issues because David didn’t get along with her ex and baby daddy, Cory Wharton. “Let’s not beat around the bush, let’s be real. I feel like Cory is more of a priority than me. I just feel like the way you treat him versus you treat me, it’s not the same, there’s no comparison. It’s almost like you’re more so in a relationship with him,” David told her in one episode of the MTV show.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, if it were me and I had a baby’s mother and I had to go out there and she asked me to go out there and spend time, you would not be OK with that,” he continued, to which Floyd replied, “That’s not true at all. We don’t see eye to eye. We’re not on the same page, so that’s fine.”