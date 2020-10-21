Teen IG Star Malu Trevejo Turns 18, Creates Onlyfans, Made 239K In 5 Days!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Teenage instagram star Malu Trevejo just turned 18 this weekend, joined Onlyfans, and she’s nearly $300,000 richer, has confirmed.

Malu first gained IG fame as a 15 year old – who wore revealing clothes and danced seductively in her videos. She was famous for her “twerk” videos.

