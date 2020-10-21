Teen IG Star Malu Trevejo Turns 18, Creates Onlyfans, Made 239K In 5 Days!

Teenage instagram star Malu Trevejo just turned 18 this weekend, joined Onlyfans, and she’s nearly $300,000 richer, has confirmed.

Malu first gained IG fame as a 15 year old – who wore revealing clothes and danced seductively in her videos. She was famous for her “twerk” videos.

And throughout the years, the teen girl had a surprising number of adult male followers. Now that she’s no longer underage, Malu appears to be cashing in on that adult fan base.

confirmed that Malu turned 18 years old on Thursday. That same day, she created an Onlyfans page. And within 5 days, she’s already amassed nearly 30,000 subscribers (at $9.99 a month).

Look:

Malu is a Cuban-born Spanish/English singer based in Miami, Florida. She became famous for her videos on the video sharing app Musical.ly.

She’s now also an Instagram personality with more than 8 million followers.

On September 22, 2017, she released her debut single, “Luna Llena” through Universal Music Latin. It has acquired over 100 million views on her YouTube channel as of November 2019. Not long after, she released another single “En Mi Mente” which has surpassed 10 million views. In April 2018, she was featured in a collaboration with up-and-coming English pop singer HRVY, called “Hasta Luego”, which has over 40 million views.