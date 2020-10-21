Tamar Braxton Reacts To WeTV Trailer Of Upcoming ”Braxton Family Values”

Things between the Braxton sisters hit the fan earlier today when a trailer from the upcoming season of ”Braxton Family Values” hit the net. In the clip, Tamar’s sisters, Toni, Towanda, Tracy, and even mama Evelyn, shared their first reaction to learning about Tamar’s suicide attempt.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: A new clip from the upcoming season of #BraxtonFamilyValues shows the Braxton family’s reaction to the news of #TamarBraxton’s suicide attempt. #Roommates, continue to keep Tamar and her loved ones lifted in prayer ( : @wetv/ @tmz_tv)—( : @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 21, 2020 at 5:04am PDT

Not long after the clip was posted, Tamar shared a series of clips speaking out against WeTV for using her pain for their pleasure and ratings. Tamar also revealed that she would be appearing on the ’Tamron Hall’ show next week.

As more fans became aware of the trailer, one tweeted, ”Wait!!!!! WeTV was recording BFV when Tamar was going through it, and they still using it for ratings after she voiced her issues with them? This is crazy because I just saw it and WOW!”

Tamar responded, ”No, pumpkin, they wasn’t. It’s ALL re-staged for tv. And that’s my fckn issue. Remember @wetv said we have parted ways in August. I am no longer employed by them, and they are STILL using me and my hurt to make a coin. What show talks about old cast members?”

Tamar continued, ”…But the rest of the story you are going to have to catch Wednesday. It’s just so wild that everyone has had a chance to tell their stories about me and when I want to tell my own, & how I choose to tell my own, I’m called crazy and unstable. So bizarre ”

View this post on Instagram #TamarBraxton has more to say about the #BraxtonFamilyValues trailer that was released SWIPE A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 21, 2020 at 12:54pm PDT

It’s unclear what else will be revealed next week when Tamar appears on the ’Tamron Hall’ show, but we will keep you updated, roomies!

