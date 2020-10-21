Stephen Silvagni Carlton feud, Ross Lyon slams Carlton over dismissal

Former AFL coach Ross Lyon has fired up at Carlton after his close friend Stephen Silvagni’s damning comments regarding his exit from the club last year.

Silvagni was let go from his role as list manager of the club at the end of the 2019 season, and unleashed on his beloved club in his first public interview since the dismissal.

Lyon is close with Silvagni, with the two spending time together during Lyon’s tenure as coach of St Kilda, and he offered his unique insight in the situation as the Carlton legend’s friend.

“There’s always two truths,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

Stephen Silvagni did not mince his words when discussing his exit from Carlton at the end of last year (Getty)

“Whatever happens at Carlton, there’s the (CEO Cain) Liddle’s side of things and the Silvagni side of things. You’re not going to be able to convince the other who’s right and who’s wrong.

“Whatever we say, that’s what Stephen believes and that’s what he says he experienced.

“From my (perspective) as a friend, a Hall-of-Famer, the son of a Hall-of-Famer, two sons there, to feel that the CEO that he spent five years rebuilding with would feel that he would ‘sabotage’, that’s the hurt, not that he got sacked.

“If that was said I think he’s got a right to be upset. Get rid of me, but don’t question my (integrity). Carlton Football Club is family for him.

Silvagni and Lyon pictured together during their time at St Kilda in 2009 (Getty)

“What’s counter-intuitive is, on the back of his sacking the PR out of Carlton is, ‘Well we’re a young list and we’re ready to play finals’, so then he would feel worse.”

Lyon’s comments came after Silvagni opened up on his exit, claiming that he was told that club CEO Cain Liddle believed that he would “sabotage” the club’s draft and trade period by remaining at the club.

“I hate talking about myself, but when you’ve played for a club for 17 years and you put your body on the line and supported the club all your life, for a person to say you’ll sabotage the trade and draft period, and for me, an outsider that’s come into the club and doesn’t know a lot about the club or me, that was probably the most disappointing out of everything that happened,” Silvagni told SEN Breakfast.