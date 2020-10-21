‘Sneakerella’: Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood in Disney Plus Musical

RELATED STORIES

Disney+ will merge Cinderella with both hip-hop and sneaker culture in Sneakeralla, a movie musical starring Chosen Jacobs (Castle Rock) and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere).

Set in “the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City” and now in production (with an eye on a 2021 release), Sneakerella stars Jacobs as El, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother.

El hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited step-brothers who constantly stomp on any opportunity that comes his way. But when El meets Kira King (played by Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (four-time NBA Champion John Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. And with a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a “legit” designer in the footwear industry.

The cast also includes Devyn Nekoda (Backstage) as El’s best friend Sami; Juan Chioran (Reign) as El’s friendly neighbor Gustavo; Robyn Alomar (Utopia Falls) as Kira’s sister Liv; Bryan Terrell Clark (Queen Sugar) as El’s stepfather Trey; and Kolton Stewart (The Expanse) and Hayward Leach as El’s stepbrothers Zelly and Stacy.

Jane Startz (Ella Enchanted) and Rachel Watanabe-Batton (I Pity the Fool) are serving as executive producers on the movie musical, while co-executive producer Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Ramona and Beezus) will direct the film.

“Sneakerella brings a vibrant, modern approach to a beloved story by suggesting that magic is the result of hard work and determination and exists within each of us,” Disney Channel originals VP Lauren Kisilevsky said in a statement. “Liz Allen’s unique vision, Lexi and Chosen’s amazing chemistry, the incredible music and the gravity-defying choreography, will bring this movie to life and inspire audiences of all ages.”